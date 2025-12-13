Getty Images
Kylian Mbappe & Neymar's relationship breakdown: Ex-PSG star sheds light on 'rift' that developed between two superstars
Mbappe and Neymar relationship at PSG revealed
Silva was PSG captain during the first three seasons of the pair’s time at the club, before departing for Chelsea in 2020 and winning the Champions League at Stamford Bridge. Such European success had not been repeated during his time in Paris despite the record-breaking signings of Neymar and Mbappe, whose relationship deteriorated over time, revealed Silva.
The 41-year-old, now with Fluminense, revealed in an interview relayed by Tribuna that the pair were close early on during their time as team-mates, amid a “beautiful story” prior to their arrival where Mbappe told Silva that even if Neymar joined PSG, he wanted to sign for the club and play alongside him.
The pair were close, enjoying each other’s company on a daily basis, but this changed as a “rift” appeared between them. Silva expressed how unfortunate this was and explained that he does not have all the answers for why this occurred, as it was after he had already departed Paris for west London.
'It made me sad' - Silva speaks on Mbappe and Neymar falling out
Silva explained: "At Paris Saint-Germain, Mbappe and Neymar got along well at first, but their relationship deteriorated. Why? It was a beautiful story. I remember the Trophee des Champions match against Monaco, Kylian Mbappe's team, in Morocco [a 2-1 victory for PSG on 29 July 2017 in Tangier]. At the end of the match, Mbappe wanted to talk to me. He said, 'Even if Neymar signs, I also want to come and be part of this team. If you could talk to the president...' They both arrived that summer, and their relationship was incredible. They were very close, among those who had the most fun on a daily basis.
"I didn't understand why they drifted apart. I was no longer at PSG. I don't know which of the two caused the rift, but it made me sad. They are two great guys, and it's disappointing that it ended like that."
Both Neymar and Mbappe have publicly had their say
Speaking on a podcast with Brazil legend Romario earlier this year, Neymar gave his side of the story.
"I have my things with him [Mbappe], we had a little fight, but he was fundamental for us when he arrived," Neymar said, as relayed by TNT Sports.
"I used to call him golden boy. I always played with him; I said he was going to be one of the best. I always helped, talked to him, he came to my place, we had dinner together.
"We had some good years of partnership, but after Messi came he was a little jealous. He didn't want to split me with anyone. And then there were some fights, a change in behaviour."
Meanwhile, the Frenchman responded to these claims of jealousy in an interview with TNT Sports Brasil: "The truth is I have nothing to say. I’m very concentrated on what I’m doing here in Madrid. I have a lot of respect for Neymar.
"I could talk many times about Neymar but I want to remember the positives, of a unique footballer in the history of football and all the moments we had in Paris.
"Now I’m in Madrid and I want to enjoy being in Madrid. All the best to Neymar and to all his family and friends."
Mbappe and Neymar both aiming for 2026 World Cup dream
With both players and their former captain having spoken, it is possible that the entire truth may never be revealed about why Neymar and Mbappe fell out in Paris.
Both players have gone on their own unique paths in their careers since, as Neymar spent a period in the Saudi Pro League before returning to boyhood club Santos, while 26-year-old Mbappe is at the peak of his powers shining for Real Madrid.
The France international will compete at the World Cup next summer barring injury, while Neymar is hoping to force his way back into the Brazil squad to get what could be his final chance to play on the global stage.
