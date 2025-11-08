Getty Images Sport
Kylian Mbappe made 'a massive mistake' in firing back at rapper's diss track as ex-Caen defender turns against Real Madrid star who owns struggling French side
Mbappe slams French rapper Orelsan over social media
In a song titled ‘La petite voix’, which translates to ‘The Little Voice’ in English, Orelsan has slammed France captain Mbappe’s position as Caen’s majority owner - a role he has held since completing his takeover of the club in 2024.
In one verse, Caen-based Orelsan sings: “You’re going to sink your city like the Mbappes.” The song is part of the musician’s new album, ‘La fuite en avant’, which translates to ‘The Headlong Rush’ in English.
In a heated response on X, Mbappe accused Orelsan of "begging" for a free stake at Caen, writing: “You’re welcome to come and save the city you love so much.
“PS: The guy kept begging us to get in with 1% without paying because he doesn’t have a penny but wanted to look like the little guy from Normandy.”
France captain is heavily criticised by Caen supporter
However, Mbappe’s retort has been met with criticism from Caen fans, who continue to protest against his ownership of the club.
Following the former Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain striker’s social media post, one Caen supporter, Sebastien, told French television channel RMC Sport: "We're stunned, like everyone else. It’s sad.
“Orelsan is a huge celebrity in Caen. Kylian Mbappe has made a massive blunder that will tarnish his image. If he thinks he can turn the Caen fans against Orelsan, he's going to have a very hard time; Orelsan is an idol. The song is a parody. Responding at face value is risky.”
Meanwhile, former Caen defender Brahim Thiam has also questioned Mbappe’s response, arguing the song is not directly aimed at him, despite mentioning his name.
Writing on X, Thiam said: “The punchline comes from an Orelsan song title that talks about his evil twin, a little voice that criticises everything and everyone, even his family, his buddies, and his wife - it's not a personal matter, lol...
“It's a shame to expose the club through this kind of post.”
Caen suffered relegation to France's third tier under Mbappe
In July 2024, Mbappe became one of Europe’s youngest football club owners after purchasing an 80 per cent stake in Caen through his firm, Coalition Capital, investing around £17.5 million (€20m/$23m). However, what once began as a symbolic homecoming - with Mbappe returning to the club that nearly signed him as a youngster - has now quickly turned sour.
In April 2025, Caen hit rock bottom as a 3-0 defeat against Martigues confirmed their relegation from Ligue 2, sending the club into France’s third division for the first time in 41 years. Supporters subsequently stormed the pitch in protest, unfurling a banner reading: “Mbappe, SMC is not your toy.”
In the wake of Caen’s relegation, sixteen staff members were laid off in a controversial restructuring of the club, with Mbappe receiving further scorn from fans.
Christophe Vaucelle, head of the Malherbe Normandy Kop, summed up the local sentiment, saying: “The Mbappe clan bears some responsibility. They arrived, stayed invisible, and disconnected from the fans. The situation is catastrophic.”
Caen are currently 10th in France’s third tier, having won just three of their 13 league games this season. The club have also drawn seven and lost three under manager Maxime d’Ornano's stewardship.
Up next for Mbappe and Real: A trip to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga
While Mbappe continues to receive criticism back home, he has been in fine form for Real in 2025-26. Los Blancos’ no. 10 has scored 18 goals in 15 games in all competitions for Xabi Alonso’s men, who are currently top of La Liga and seventh in the Champions League standings.
Real are looking to bounce back from their 1-0 reverse against Liverpool in Europe’s premier club competition on Tuesday when they travel to Rayo Vallecano in the league on Sunday afternoon. The hosts are currently 10th in the Spanish top flight, having taken 14 points from their 11 games this season.
