Kylian Mbappe's 'longevity' to match Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi questioned as ex-Arsenal striker reveals fears over Real Madrid star

Quizzed on whether Mbappe is capable of reaching 100 goals, ex-Arsenal and Lorient striker Aliadiere - speaking in association with 7bet UK casino - told GOAL: “No doubt. If he keeps fit, he's the best player for me. We've seen in France, he's just incredible. The goals, it's not just the goals, it's individually what he can do and achieve.

“The only thing I would say, because he started playing when he was so young, would he be able to have the longevity that Cristiano Ronaldo and Messi had? Would he be able to still perform and play at 35 years old at the top level? Obviously, we know the game physically is very, very demanding and it's maybe getting harder and harder. Even if you've got the science behind the game, it's helping players more in terms of recovery and all the gadgets and all the doctors and all the stuff that you've got these days to help.

“But yeah, for me, he's unreal. He's an incredible player. The best I've seen for a long time. But could he get there? 45 to go to the 100, he's still got a long way to go. He's got to carry on performing.

“So far, he's been very, very consistent in his career and in his game. But I can't see him not going to the numbers because he's playing for one of the best clubs in the world. He keeps scoring goals and he keeps performing. He gets looked after. He gets all the best treatment. So, yeah, I think he will. It'll be interesting to see the World Cup this summer. If he can take us to the win again, that'd be good.”