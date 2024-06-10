Kylian Mbappe France 2024Getty
Chris Burton

Kylian Mbappe injury update: Will France superstar be fully fit for Euro 2024 after back & knee complaints?

Kylian MbappeFranceReal MadridEuropean Championship

France superstar Kylian Mbappe has delivered a positive update on his fitness after sparking injury fears ahead of Euro 2024.

  • Real Madrid new boy is nursing knocks
  • Did step off the bench in Canada friendly
  • Expects to be ready for major tournament
