(C)Getty Images
Agent Kylian! Mbappe played shock secret role in Chelsea transfer pursuit by urging Xabi Alonso to sign midfield target
Alonso seeks Mbappe advice on French star
In a fascinating twist to the summer transfer window, Alonso turned to his former Real Madrid player Mbappe before Chelsea launched a formal move for Roma midfielder Kone, according to Foot Mercato. The Blues were scouring the market for a high-quality replacement as Fernandez neared a British-record switch to the Etihad Stadium.
Mbappe, who captains Kone at international level for France, reportedly gave his compatriot a glowing review, endorsing him as a top-tier talent capable of handling the rigours of the Premier League. Armed with this recommendation, Chelsea moved swiftly to agree a deal worth €70m (£60m) with Roma - a figure that significantly exceeded the player's initial market valuation.
- Getty Images Sport
Deadline day drama as deals collapse
Despite the high-profile backing and a lucrative agreement between the two clubs, the transfer ultimately fell through in dramatic fashion on deadline day after Roma boss Gian Piero Gasperini blocked the move. Chelsea had even managed to reach an agreement on personal terms with the 23-year-old midfielder, who was reportedly desperate to make the move to West London.
The failure to land Kone, combined with a spectacular transfer collapse for Monaco’s Lamine Camara, has left Chelsea’s engine room looking somewhat thin. With Romeo Lavia struggling with long-term fitness concerns and Moises Caicedo facing his own recent injury setbacks, Alonso may find his tactical options limited in the coming months.
Enzo Fernandez completes Manchester City switch
While Chelsea failed to secure their primary target, the exit of Fernandez was finalised in a staggering £125m deal. Fernandez’s arrival provides Enzo Marescawith even more quality in a squad already brimming with world-class talent. The former Benfica man was clear about his motivations for the move, saying: "If you look across the squad, City have quality in every area. I want to learn from my new teammates and become a better player."
- Getty Images Sport
Midfield shortage looms for Chelsea fixtures
The aftermath of the window leaves Alonso with a selection headache ahead of a daunting clash against reigning Premier League champions Arsenal this Sunday. Although Chelsea have started the season strongly with victories over Fulham and Brighton, the lack of depth in the middle of the park remains a major concern for the supporters.
For now, the focus shifts to the pitch, where Chelsea must prove they can compete without the technical security of Fernandez or the powerhouse presence of a new signing like Kone. The involvement of Mbappe in the scouting process suggests that Chelsea are looking for players with the winner's DNA, but without the signature on the dotted line, the advice remains purely academic.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting