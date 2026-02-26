Kylian Mbappe hoping to avoid surgery on knee injury he has been carrying for three months as Real Madrid star looks to preserve World Cup dream

The origin of the problem traces back to the December 7 fixture against Celta Vigo, marking the end of the explosive physical form Mbappe showcased at the start of the season. Although the club attempted to handle the ailment internally, a complete recovery remains elusive. The looming World Cup adds a significant layer of complexity to the situation, as opting for surgery would severely endanger the forward's chances of leading his nation on football's grandest stage.

Focused on safeguarding his World Cup dreams, the French star strongly opposes surgical intervention, choosing to rely on conservative rehabilitation instead. In close coordination with Real Madrid's medical staff, Mbappe is actively consulting with external specialists to find a viable alternative. While no specific timeline for his return has been established, there is a firm mutual understanding between the player and the club that he will not step back onto the pitch until he is perfectly healthy.