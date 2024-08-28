Kingsley Coman's agent responds to claims Bayern Munich winger has agreed Al-Hilal transfer amid Premier League interest

GettyRitabrata BanerjeeKingsley Coman's agent responds to claims Bayern Munich winger has agreed Al-Hilal transfer amid Premier League interestK. ComanBayern MunichAl HilalTransfersSaudi Pro LeagueBundesligaPremier LeagueKingsley Coman's agent has responded to claims that the Bayern Munich winger has agreed to join Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowComan yet to give green light for Al-Hilal moveBayern accepted Al-Hilal's offerPremier League clubs also interested in French wingerArticle continues below