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'Time to move on' - Middlesbrough boss reveals Southampton manager Eckert's private apology over Spygate scandal
Personal reconciliation amid disciplinary action
Hellberg has broken his silence regarding the recent disciplinary actions taken against Southampton boss Eckert. Speaking ahead of Boro's upcoming clash with Wolves, Hellberg confirmed that he received a private phone call from Eckert months ago to address the incident where Southampton were caught filming Middlesbrough's training sessions.
The scandal, which rocked the Championship, culminated in the FA issuing a suspended six-week ban and a £28,000 fine for Eckert this week. Hellberg appeared ready to put the matter behind him, stating: 'It has nothing to do with us [the verdict]. We went through all of those things. I know Tonda actually called me some months ago and apologized, so it's time to move on.'
The Swedish tactician emphasized his desire to focus on football rather than the legal proceedings that have overshadowed the league. 'The judges have done their judgment, so that's up to them. For me it's about moving on,' he said.
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Eckert accepts responsibility for errors
The controversy erupted after Saints were caught filming Boro's training session prior to their play-off semi-final first leg in May. The club subsequently admitted to similar offenses before matches against Oxford United and Ipswich Town earlier in the season, resulting in Southampton being disqualified from the play-offs and handed a four-point deduction at the start of this campaign.
Ahead of the high-stakes South Coast derby against Portsmouth at St. Mary's, Southampton manager Eckert addressed the media. Though the suspended ban allows the 33-year-old to remain in the dugout for the crucial fixture, he reflected on the lengthy legal process and acknowledged the unpredictable outcome. 'There was a fair chance that the verdict goes a different way. After such a long time. We've had a verdict from the EFL, we've had a verdict now [from the FA]. Whatever you expect is not necessarily what you get in the end, so for me it's to hold my hand up one more time,' Eckert remarked.
Fallout from the spying controversy
Despite the points deduction, Southampton currently sit 13th in the Championship table with 10 points, having recorded four wins and two draws so far this season.
Eckert remains adamant about accepting his punishment without complaint, even toward those who believe the FA should have been stricter. 'I've made a mistake and it's for me to take whatever the consequences [are],' he said, adding that he had 'nothing' to say to critics who felt the suspended ban was insufficient given the breach of rules.
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Focus returns to the pitch
Despite the off-field distractions, Southampton's board has maintained their support for Eckert as the team manages a respectable start to the season. Building on this stability, the manager will soon guide his side onto the touchline for a crucial clash, with Southampton set to host Middlesbrough on November 27. With the personal apology already delivered and the FA's investigation officially closed, both clubs are now looking to ensure that future headlines are made purely through their performances on the field during the remainder of the campaign.
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