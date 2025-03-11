'Kids no longer want to be No.9 because of Salah, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo' - Shearer feels superstars to blame for lack of true strikers in English football
The former England No.9 has dived into the reasons why the striker role is no longer quite as appealing to kids as in the past
- Shearer feels there's not enough true strikers
- Believed the game has changed tactically
- Kids now want to play out wide like Messi, Salah and Ronaldo