‘Kid playing & doesn’t want to lose’ – Lionel Messi earns ‘soul’ praise from Inter Miami boss as evergreen Argentine GOAT remains source of inspiration in MLS
Lionel Messi is like a “kid playing and doesn’t want to lose”, says Javier Mascherano, with the Argentine GOAT remaining the “soul” of Inter Miami.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Herons snatched point in MLS opener
- Captain provided much-needed creativity
- All-time great has lost none of his hunger