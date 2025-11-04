AFP
Kevin De Bruyne sends out message to fans after undergoing surgery as Napoli star confirms he's facing lengthy spell out of action
Injury troubles continue for De Bruyne
Since 2023, De Bruyne has spent a lot of time on the sidelines. During his last two years at Manchester City, the attacking midfielder had multiple hamstring problems, as well as other issues. He missed dozens of games for club and country, and his injury record appears to have played a part in why City didn't offer him a new deal, as the Belgian became a free agent at the end of last season. De Bruyne expressed his desire to stay at the Etihad, but with that offer not forthcoming, he made the switch to Antonio Conte's Napoli. The veteran has had a bright start at the Italian team, scoring four goals and adding two assists. But this high-grade tear to his bicep femoris, a hamstring muscle at the back of the thigh, will keep him out for the foreseeable future.
De Bruyne out 'for a while'
He wrote in an Instagram post on Monday: "Hi everyone, as you all know, I will be sidelined for a while. The good news is that the surgery went perfect. My way back has already started! Thank you for all the messages!"
Conte angry at 'absurd' De Bruyne injury claims
Reports in the Italian media have suggested that injuries to veterans such as De Bruyne and compatriot Romelu Lukaku could actually help Napoli be more of a team. However, Conte has dismissed this as nonsense. After their win over Lecce last week, the Italian said: "Let's not forget this start to the season, where we're making a virtue of necessity. Key players are getting injured, there's been talk of major reinforcements, and meanwhile we've lost Lukaku and now De Bruyne too. Some said we benefited from that, and I find that absurd. I remember the headlines about his signing [De Bruyne] for Napoli, which was outpacing their rivals. Now, some dare say [his injury] could be an advantage, it's fantastic: I give up, I've heard all sorts of things. Lukaku has disappeared from the radar, now De Bruyne's absence is an advantage: it's Oscar-worthy. Let's look at the goalkeepers: the third keeper broke, then [Alex] Meret, and some were wondering why we also brought in [Vanja] Milinkovic-Savic, while now he's the only one left. Maybe we need to keep quiet sometimes, because some people have a slightly longer view, and in the end, the facts prove them right."
Napoli eye European success
Napoli secured a hugely impressive Serie A title last season and this term, they have looked to translate that success into the Champions League. While they are top of the Italian top-flight, with a one-point lead over second-placed Inter Milan, they have not yet been as effective in Europe. A total of one win and two losses mean they are at risk of not reaching the next stage of the competition. They have a chance to put things right, though, when they host Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday night, before travelling to Bologna in Serie A action on Sunday.
