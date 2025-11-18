Karim Benzema heading back to Real Madrid? Striker says Bernabeu return 'could happen' as he puts Al-Ittihad future in doubt

As things stand, Benzema's future in Saudi Arabia continues to be clouded in uncertainty. With his contract expiring at the end of this season, there's no news about a possible extension. However, Benzema has confirmed that he will continue playing for two more years.

"For the moment, I'm very happy here; they show me a lot of affection," he said. "Players, fans, coach, people who work here… I watch Real Madrid matches. I watch the Champions League and imagine what's next. The Champions League is magical. My contract here is nearing its end, that's true. I still can't say whether I'll stay or leave; it depends on many things. I'll be 38 in December. I see myself playing football for another two years. Physically, I'm fine, I work hard, and I'm playing football. I love football; I enjoy it. We'll see what happens, what the club thinks. I like to talk face-to-face and see what they think."

Benzema also hinted that a return to Europe cannot be ruled out, revealing that he has several offers from European outfits.

"The best thing for me is to continue here, but also not just stay for the sake of staying for a year or two," he added. "I can't do that. I think the level of football in the Saudi league is getting better and better. I've been here for three years now, and it keeps getting better and better. It's true that I have offers from Europe. I have to look at everything, choose wisely, and see where I feel comfortable, without forgetting that I feel good here and receive affection from everyone. But we'll see. They ask me for things, and I give them things. Everything's fifty-fifty, but there are things happening. I'm not going to quit football and stop competing in six months."