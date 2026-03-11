Kai Havertz 'sorry' for Bayer Leverkusen as contentious Arsenal penalty seals late Champions League draw

The game’s major talking point arrived in the 89th minute when Noni Madueke went down following minimal contact from Malik Tillman. Despite furious protests and a VAR review, the decision stood. Robert Andrich, who had earlier opened the scoring for Leverkusen, was left frustrated: "That is already very little. Of course he should not go down like that. I also know such situations: if you go down and maybe have the feeling: 'Oh sh*t, now I'm already down.' But that is already very, very little," Andrich told DAZN.

He added: "My feeling was that the small contact comes and he still falls a bit later. If I see it twice more, it is even less. That is surely not enough." Head coach Kasper Hjulmand was even more definitive: "No contact and then he goes down. It is no penalty."