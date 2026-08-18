Guglielmo Vicario is a new Juventus player. The Italian goalkeeper has signed the contract tying him to Juventus, completing one of the final formal steps before the official announcement of the agreement earlier this afternoon that takes him to Turin from Tottenham.





The clubs struck an agreement on a free loan, with Juventus also securing an option to make the move permanent. The option to buy has been set at €8 million, with a further €2 million in bonuses potentially due. The deal gives Juventus the chance to assess Vicario over the season before deciding whether to trigger the option and sign him permanently.



