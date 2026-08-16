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cm grafica dibu martinez juve
Emanuele Tramacere

Translated by

Juventus, new offer to Aston Villa for Dibu Martinez: the figures, the gap is minimal

Juventus
Aston Villa
Parma Calcio 1913
E. Martinez
Z. Suzuki

Juventus are pushing for the Argentine goalkeeper, with the deal one step away.

Juventus are trying to resolve the biggest transfer issue still left open this summer. Since the start of the transfer window, Luciano Spalletti has asked the club to bring in a new goalkeeper, one more reliable than Di Gregorio and Perin, including with the ball at his feet.

Now, after weeks of enquiries, ideas, proposed profiles and players sounded out, many of them falling through, the final piece of the puzzle is falling into place around Emiliano "Dibu" Martinez. According to The Athletic, the deal with Aston Villa is very close to being completed.


  • Aston Villa one step away from Suzuki

    Since the transfer window closed, the Argentine goalkeeper has told Aston Villa he wants a change of scene and that he reached an agreement with Juventus some time ago.

    Over the last few hours, Villa have moved quickly after the Zion Suzuki deal between Parma and Paris Saint-Germain collapsed, with no agreement reached over his management in the coming years, including a possible loan to Juventus, and have put a new offer of 30 million plus 5 million in bonuses to the Emilian club that is about to be accepted. That is where Juventus have started to hope again for Dibu.

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  • New offer

    Suzuki's arrival in Birmingham will free up Martinez, and Aston Villa's initial asking price of at least €15 million has dropped in recent days. According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, chief executive Carnevali and sporting director Massara presented a new offer this morning worth €7 million up front plus €3 million in bonuses, taking the total to €10 million. Aston Villa, however, want €10 million guaranteed, with no bonuses. The gap is small, there is already an agreement with the player, and the deal could finally go through, to Spalletti's delight.

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