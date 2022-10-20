Juventus transfer spendGOAL
Juventus most expensive signings - How Old Lady splashed €2.3 billion on incoming transfers

Juventus have not hesitated to spend big over the last two decades or so if they felt the occasion was right

Juventus are arguably one of the most successful teams around in the game and they have had some absolute superstars representing them on the pitch.

Just think about players such as Michel Platini, Zinedine Zidane, Pavel Nedved and Gonzalo Higuain to name just a few.

Most of these high-profile names started their careers elsewhere and Juventus had to open up the cheque book to get their men.

It all started back in 2001 when they signed Gianluigi Buffon by shelling out a world record €52.88 million transfer fee for a goalkeeper!

And of course, no one can forget their blockbuster transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo in 2018 for €117m.

There have been many more high-profile transfers, though, so let's take a look at their dealings in the 21st century and their most expensive moves.

Juventus most expensive transfers by season

Season

Most expensive signing

Fee

Total spending

2022/23

Bremer

€41M/£36.90M

€102.40M/£92.16M

2021/22

Dusan Vlahovic

€81.60M/£73.44M

€126.50M/£113.85M

2020/21

Arthur Melo

€76M/£68.40M

€155.31M/£139.78M

2019/20

Matthijs de Ligt

€85.50M/£76.95M

€230.50M/£207.45M

2018/19

Cristiano Ronaldo

€117M/£105.30M

€263.20M/£236.88M

2017/18

Federico Bernardeschi

€40M/£36M

€177.60M/£159.84M

2016/17

Gonzalo Higuain

€90M/£81M

€176.93M/£153.20M

2015/16

Paulo Dybala

€41M/£36.90M

€185.50M/£166.95M

2014/15

Alvaro Morata

€20M/£18M

€59.30M/£53.37M

2013/14

Angelo Ogbonna

€15M/£13.50M

€45.50M/£40.95M

2012/13

Kwadwo Asamoah

€18M/£16.20M

€72.80M/£65.52M

2011/12

Alessandro Matri

€15.50M/£13.95M

€101.83M/£91.65M

2010/11

Leonardo Bonucci

€15.50M/£13.95M

€59.27M/£53.34M

2009/10

Diego

€27M/£24.30M

€59.30M/£53.37M

2008/09

Amauri

€22.80M/£20.52M

€40.50M/£36.45M

2007/08

Tiago Mendes

€13M/£11.70M

€69.45M/£62.51M

2006/07

Jean-Alain Boumsong

€4M/£3.60M

€4M/£3.60M

2005/06

Patrick Vieira

€20M/£18M

€30.39M/£27.35M

2004/05

Emerson

€28M/£25.20M

€71.12M/£64.01M

2003/04

Marco Di Vaio

€14M/£12.60M

€35.79M/£32.21M

2002/03

Manuele Blasi

€17.70M/£15.93M

€40.70M/£36.63M

2001/02

Gianluigi Buffon

€52.88M/£47.60M

€180.04M/£162.03M

2000/01

David Trezeguet

€23.24M/£20.92M

€31.98M/£28.78M

TOTAL

€2.31B/£2.08B

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt.

Juventus top 10 most expensive player signings

