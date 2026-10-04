Juventus, Manchester United set the price for Sesko and Zirkzee

Things have certainly not started as everyone at Manchester United expected. Michael Carrick guided the Red Devils back into the Champions League at the end of last season, but this campaign has opened with just one win from five Premier League matches, elimination from the Carabao Cup and only one convincing victory in Europe. Those results have dragged the club back into the fears and doubts of the past.
Under the spotlight now is the attack, the only department not truly overhauled in the summer, but that could change completely in the next winter transfer window. Both Benjamin Sesko and Joshua Zirkzee are on the market and available for transfer.