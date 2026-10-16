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Juventus dressing room row?! Francisco Conceicao breaks his silence after PUNCHING the bench in substitution storm during Celta Vigo win
Substitution sparks touchline drama
Juventus maintained their perfect Europa League record with a dramatic 2-1 comeback victory in Spain. However, the result was temporarily overshadowed by reports of dressing room unrest involving their Portugal international. Conceicao was withdrawn in the 70th minute after Nick Woltemade cancelled out Hugo Alvarez’s opener, making way before Randal Kolo Muani struck a stoppage-time winner.
As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the 23-year-old winger punched the dugout in frustration before clashing with a member of Spalletti’s backroom team. It was claimed he then stormed straight down the tunnel, sparking fears of a rift within the Bianconeri camp.
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Setting the record straight
Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Conceicao moved quickly to shut down the speculation. The attacker insisted his actions were completely misinterpreted and firmly denied any altercation with the Juventus coaching setup.
"I want to clarify that I did not argue with anyone," Conceicao said. "I went off, I hit the area of the bench where I sit down, but I did not have any dialogue with a member of staff. I went into the dressing room to change my shirt, go to the bathroom, and came back out after a few minutes. I want that to be clear, because I don’t want any untrue things to be said."
Spalletti also addressed the incident post-match, warning that his player should only be frustrated with his own display. "It would do him well to be angry with himself, because otherwise we can talk about it later," the Juventus boss noted.
"If he has something to say, I think it is against himself for his performance. Besides, he went off at the 70th minute, there is another match coming up in a few days. If he had this attitude, and my staff tell me he didn’t, then he’ll explain to us what he thinks and we’ll try to sort it out."
Half-time rocket inspires fightback
Putting the touchline controversy aside, Conceicao was eager to highlight the team's impressive turnaround. The Bianconeri trailed 1-0 at the interval, prompting a fierce dressing room intervention from Spalletti that ultimately changed the game.
"We need to talk about the second half performance, as we won, we picked up three important points in the Europa League, and need to keep going like this," Conceicao explained. "He [Spalletti] said that we wouldn’t win if we kept doing this, always late to the ball, to the challenges, to the runs."
The winger praised the squad's reaction to the manager's criticism, adding: "We had to think first about what we wanted to do, I think we gave a strong response by playing the kind of football that we do in training, we scored two goals and could’ve had many more. Now we have to build on this for the following matches."
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Serie A momentum on the line
Juventus must now quickly refocus as they return to domestic action against high-flying Lazio. With crucial points at stake, Spalletti's men will look to channel their second-half European momentum into their league campaign.
Acknowledging the upcoming test, Conceicao concluded: "We know that Lazio are in good shape, but we can build on this second half performance, we want to get up there in the table too and pick up three important points."
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