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Folarin Balogun USMNT 2026 World CupGetty
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus, €100 million from capital increase for transfers: five strikers in their sights, the names

Juventus
B. Sesko
Transfers
F. Balogun
A. Raimondo

Kolo Muani and Woltemade’s struggles and the capital increase already have Juventus looking towards the January transfer window

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Europa League

05 Nov 2026

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Approval of the financial statements, the appointment of two board members and authorisation for the board to carry out a capital increase are on the agenda for today's Juventus shareholders' meeting. The financial statements as at 30 June 2026 showed a loss of 66 million, while the capital increase stands at 250 million, "to support the strengthening of the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, possible upgrades to strategic property assets (first and foremost, the Allianz Stadium), the enhancement of the brand and financial sustainability". Majority shareholder Exor, the Elkann-Agnelli family's holding company, has guaranteed it will cover its share (65.4%) and any unsubscribed portion.

From the 250 million capital increase, Juventus could ultimately have around 100 million to spend in the transfer market between January and next summer. That would give them substantial funds to spend on dependable players. At the meeting, remarks by Stefano Cerrato, Juventus's Chief Financial Officer, confirmed that qualification for next season's Champions League is vital to Juventus's finances and, in turn, their sporting development. With Luciano Spalletti's team showing difficulties at the start of the season, the management could invest as early as January part of the money raised by the capital increase.

  • The centre-forward

    Up front, Juventus have a serious problem. Randal Kolo Muani and Nick Woltemade's league scoring rate is dreadful: just one goal between them in 10 rounds of Serie A, scored by Kolo Muani. They have fared better in the Europa League, with three goals from the German and two from the Frenchman. With so little coming from his two centre-forwards, Juventus will struggle to finish in the top four. Spalletti has no choice but to rely on both until the January transfer window. If neither clicks by then and their scoring rate does not improve, Juventus will effectively be forced back into the transfer market for a centre-forward closer to the type of player Spalletti wants, someone like Vlahovic, and with more firepower than Kolo Muani and Woltemade. That need remains regardless of what 2006-born Jeff Ekhator can offer as he returns after an injury-hit start to the season.

    Juventus will monitor the situations of Benjamin Sesko at Manchester United and Florian Balogun at Monaco over the coming months. Both the Slovenian No 9 and the American have qualities Juventus's two current centre-forwards lack. Brian Brobbey is also on the list, the Dutch Sunderland striker born in 2002. Juventus's targets also include Antonio Raimondo, the Frosinone player born in 2004 who has scored eight goals in nine league matches. His injury against Torino on Sunday affected his ankle ligaments and is expected to keep him out for around two months. That could push any possible move back to next summer rather than the winter transfer window. Younes Ebnoutalib is also on the list, the German Eintracht Frankfurt player born in 2003 who has scored eight goals in 10 matches this season across the Bundesliga and the German Cup.

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Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV