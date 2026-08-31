The Senegalese player, born in 2002, is due in Turin today, 31 August, for his medical: the deal is a loan with an obligation to buy if Juventus qualify for the Champions League or Europa League and the player makes 50% of appearances.





According to Fabrizio Romano, Juventus will pay a €2 million loan fee plus an optional purchase clause worth €28 million. The total cost would therefore be €30 million between the loan and the conditional obligation.







