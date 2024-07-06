Alisha Lehmann Juventus 2024Getty
Soham Mukherjee

Juventus confirm signing of Alisha Lehmann to complete unique 'couple' transfer after capture of boyfriend Douglas Luiz, as Swiss star pens 'emotional goodbye' to Villans

Alisha LehmannJuventusDouglas LuizAston Villa WomenWomen's footballSerie A FemminileWSL

Juventus have confirmed the signing of Alisha Lehmann to complete a unique "couple" transfer after getting on board her boyfriend Douglas Luiz.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Lehmann completes move to Juventus
  • Has signed three-year contract with Italian side
  • Luiz already completed transfer to Turin
Article continues below