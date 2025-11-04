Getty Images Sport
Juventus back in for Man Utd target Morten Hjulmand with Italian giants eyeing January move for Sporting CP midfielder
Sporting CP rebuff interest in Hjulmand
According to Calciomercato, Hjulmand has a €60 million (£50m/$72m) release clause in his contract, which has drawn interest from several top European clubs. Juventus have been closely monitoring the Danish midfielder as an alternative to Douglas Luiz, viewing him as a strong addition to bolster their midfield. However, they were unable to make a move for Hjulmand as they needed to offload Luiz first to finance the transfer.
Meanwhile, United have already made an approach, submitting a €40m (£34m/$46m) offer in the summer that Sporting promptly rejected. United manager Ruben Amorim, who previously coached Hjulmand at Sporting, is reportedly keen to reunite with the midfielder at Old Trafford. The club sees Hjulmand as an ideal fit for their system and a potential alternative to Brighton's Carlos Baleba, who has also been on their radar. United are expected to return with an improved offer as they look to strengthen their midfield ahead of the next transfer window.
Juventus are planning to make a significant investment in midfield, either in the upcoming January transfer window or in the summer of 2026. Juve to structure the deal by taking the player on loan with an option or obligation to buy, allowing them to defer the payment and manage their finances more effectively.
Juventus eyeing alternatives
One of Juventus’ alternatives to Hjulmand is Newcastle United midfielder Tonali. The Italian spent three successful seasons at AC Milan, where he played a crucial role in helping the club win the Serie A title. His consistent performances made him one of Italy’s most promising midfielders, leading to a 2023 transfer to Newcastle. Since joining the Premier League side, Tonali has become a key figure in Eddie Howe’s midfield, playing an instrumental role in Newcastle’s qualification for the Champions League last season. However Given his importance to the team and his long-term potential, Newcastle are unlikely to part ways with Tonali easily, making any potential transfer a difficult and expensive pursuit for interested clubs.
Another potential target is Milinkovic-Savic, who currently plays for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia. The Serbian midfielder’s contract with the club runs until 2028, making any move challenging for interested European sides. Before his transfer to Saudi Arabia in 2023, Milinkovic-Savic spent eight successful seasons at Lazio, where he established himself as one of Serie A’s top midfielders and won two Coppa Italia titles. His experience and physical presence make him an attractive option for clubs like Juventus. However, his current salary poses a major obstacle with the midfielder reportedly earning around €20m net per year (£17m/$23m) at Al-Hilal, a figure that would be extremely difficult for Juventus to match under their current financial structure.
Another option could be Franck Kessie of Al-Ahli, who is reportedly open to a return to Europe. Juventus showed interest in signing the Ivorian midfielder during the summer transfer window, but his high salary of €10m (£9m/$11m) per year proved to be a major obstacle.
New horizons for Juventus after change in coach
Juventus began the season strongly, winning their first three matches, including a thrilling 4-3 victory over Inter in the Derby d’Italia. However, their momentum started to fade after a 4-4 draw against Borussia Dortmund, which marked the beginning of a difficult run. Following that match, Juventus drew five games, including the one against Borussia Dortmund, and went on to lose three consecutive fixtures. Worryingly, the team failed to score in their last four matches during this poor spell, raising concerns about their attacking form. As a result, the club decided to part ways with Igor Tudor and appointed Luciano Spalletti as the new head coach. Spalletti’s arrival brought an immediate boost, as Juventus secured a much-needed 2-1 win over Cremonese in his first match.
Juventus and Sporting go head-to-head
Juventus are set to face Sporting today in the Champions League as they look to build on their recent victory under new manager Spalletti. The Italian coach will aim to make it two wins out of two since taking charge. The match will also give Juventus a chance to closely monitor their transfer target Hjulmand, as they get a first-hand look at the midfielder’s qualities.
