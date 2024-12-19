Manuel Neuer Bayern 11302024(C)Getty Images
'Just sorting the final details' - Bayern Munich star set to sign contract renewal

BundesligaM. NeuerBayern Munich

Bayern Munich captain Manuel Neuer is going nowhere as sporting director Max Eberl confirms that a renewal for the goalkeeper is imminent.

  • Neuer set to renew with Bayern
  • Club sporting director gave the confirmation
  • Neuer's current contract expiring in 2025
