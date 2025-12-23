Jurgen Klopp 'would love' England job as ex-Liverpool boss tipped to move into international management

Riise believes Klopp's next move, if there is one, would almost certainly be with a national team. England, in his view, stand out as a particularly attractive possibility.

Speaking in an interview with Casinostugan, he said: "If he does come back, I think he'll come back as a national team manager somewhere. I don't think he's going to be a manager for a club. I think he would love the England job at one stage. But I see him as a national team manager because that's not as intense as being a club manager."

While acknowledging that Klopp’s legacy at Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool is already secure, Riise suggested that the relentless grind of club football may no longer appeal.

"Jurgen Klopp loves life, he loves what he's doing, he has passion for whatever he's doing," he added. "I would love to see him back, obviously, because of the energy and who he is, but at the same time, his legacy now is high. He's done so well for Dortmund and for Liverpool, and I can't see that he can do even better at another club. So he might just be happy that 'I'm there now and I did what I did' and do other things. But anyway, I do think his job at Liverpool cost him a lot, he was mentally and physically drained because he put everything he had into that job, basically all his energy."

