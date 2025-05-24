'I could not have been more disappointed' - Jurgen Klopp 'turned off TV' after hearing Trent Alexander-Arnold boos as he tells disgruntled Liverpool fans treatment of Real Madrid-bound defender is 'wrong'
Jurgen Klopp has told angry Liverpool fans that their treatment of the outgoing Trent Alexander-Arnold is 'wrong'.
- Klopp told Liverpool fans that booing Trent was wrong
- Former Reds boss turned off television
- Liverpool face Palace on Sunday