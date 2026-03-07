Getty/GOAL
Jurgen Klopp's agent gives definitive answer to reports he wants Real Madrid job
Klopp-Madrid rumours denied
Klopp has been linked with the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu, with suggestions that Real Madrid view the German tactician as a primary candidate to bring stability to the club. However, his long-time representative Marc Kosicke has moved quickly to silence the noise surrounding a potential move to La Liga, insisting that his client remains fully committed to his current project away from the day-to-day pressures of the technical area.
The agent's definitive stance
Addressing the growing chatter, Kosicke was firm in his dismissal of any ongoing negotiations. “There is no need to answer questions about matters that are just rumours. Nobody has contacted us at this time,” Kosicke stated. He further clarified the situation regarding the Spanish capital, adding: “Jurgen Klopp is very happy with his current role at Red Bull, and what is being said about negotiations to coach Real Madrid are just rumours for now.”
The denial comes amid reports that Atletico Madrid were also monitoring Klopp as a potential successor to Diego Simeone. While Simeone remains under contract until 2027, some outlets claimed that the Atleti hierarchy are exploring a change.
Red Bull hierarchy reacts
Red Bull CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has also hit back at the suggestions that Klopp is already looking for a way out of his contract as Global Head of Soccer. Mintzlaff was scathing in his assessment of the rumors, stating: "This is complete nonsense and completely plucked out of thin air. On the contrary, we are extremely satisfied with the work Jurgen Klopp is doing.
"He invests a great deal of time and effort, he is in constant communication with our coaches and sporting directors, and continues to develop our Red Bull football philosophy in a sustainable way. We are convinced that he is the right man for this job. That is where we are putting all our focus and energy."
Klopp reflects on life after Liverpool
For his part, Klopp has previously admitted that he is enjoying the break from the relentless nature of Premier League and Champions League management. “I love what I do right now. I don’t miss coaching, I don’t. I do coach now but just different, not players, and I don’t miss it,” Klopp explained several months ago. He seems at peace with his decision to step back from the high-stakes environment he inhabited for nearly a decade at Anfield.
“I know that I can work as a coach but that doesn’t mean I have to be coach for the rest of my life.. I want to do something different” Klopp told The Athletic recently. “Red Bull gave me an opportunity after a lot of coordination between us. Right now.. I feel completely satisfied with this job and I don’t want to be anywhere else ."
