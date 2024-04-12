Jurgen Klopp handed Premier League title advice by Jamie Carragher after Liverpool's 'awful result and performance' against Atalanta in Europa League
Jamie Carragher has called on manager Jurgen Klopp to prioritise the Premier League over the Europa League following the Reds' 3-0 defeat to Atalanta.
- Liverpool's European hopes hanging by a thread
- Carragher wants Klopp to focus on conquering England
- Advised the manager to belt out a second string side in Bergamo