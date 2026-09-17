Jurgen Klopp's bold new era! Ex-Liverpool boss names TWO Germany squads and unleashes host of debutants for Nations League

Klopp is clearly keen to evaluate the depth of talent at his disposal as Germany prepares for a rigorous UEFA Nations League schedule. By selecting 44 players in total, The 59-year-old tactician is ensuring he gets a first-hand look at both established stars and emerging prospects while managing the physical demands of a congested calendar. Each group will be responsible for two matches, a strategy designed to provide Klopp with a comprehensive look at the depth of talent available to him as he begins his tenure at the helm of the Nationalmannschaft.

The logistics of this selection are unique, with only one player managing to bridge the gap between the two distinct lists. Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen is the solitary figure named in both the 24-man squad designated for the opening two fixtures and the 20-man group assigned for the final two games.