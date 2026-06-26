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'We played the wrong way!' - Jurgen Klopp questions Germany tactics and issues World Cup warning after shock defeat to Ecuador
Ecuador stun lacklustre favourites
Despite progressing as Group E winners, Julian Nagelsmann's side suffered a severe reality check in New Jersey. Leroy Sane handed the Germans a perfect start after latching onto Florian Wirtz's clever pass, but a resilient Ecuador side quickly hit back through Nilson Angulo. Gonzalo Plata then pounced on a late corner to capitalise on Germany's passive second-half display, securing a dramatic victory for the South Americans and condemning the European giants to a frustrating setback.
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Klopp slams tactical choices
The nature of the performance left television analyst Klopp deeply unimpressed during his post-match breakdown. Speaking on MagentaTV, Klopp was unequivocal: "We chose the wrong methods on this pitch; we played the wrong kind of football against an aggressive opponent. From the 12th minute onwards, we had no depth to our game, and we defended in a low block as if we just wanted to test it out.
"There was so much in there today that wasn't good. It didn't look like we are just going to stroll through the next rounds. We have to mix our quality with an outstanding mentality."
When asked if that mentality was missing, Klopp replied bluntly: "Of course it was missing."
Undav echoes mentality concerns
The critical observations regarding a distinct lack of competitive bite were openly supported on the pitch by the German playing squad. Forward Deniz Undav confessed that the South American underdogs displayed a far greater desire to win the crucial encounter.
Undav noted: "I felt like they wanted it more than we did; they had more bite to them. Everything was on the line for them. We have to learn from this and realise that we need to throw absolutely everything into games like this, too. We wanted to win. But out on the pitch, you could see that they wanted it more."
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Knockout stage test looms
Germany must rapidly recalibrate their internal tactical framework before heading to Boston for their round of 32 clash next Monday. Nagelsmann's men have displayed glaring defensive vulnerabilities and a lack of attacking depth that elite knockout opposition will readily exploit. Unless the team rediscover their structural discipline and psychological edge immediately, Germany's aspirations of lifting the trophy will face an incredibly premature threat on American soil.