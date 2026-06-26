'We have to be nasty!' - Deniz Undav tells Germany to put up a fight but Julian Nagelsmann disagrees with Ecuador defeat explanation

Despite already securing qualification, the nature of Germany's loss has raised concerns about the team's ability to handle physical opponents. Undav, who entered the match as a 60th-minute substitute, noted that the South Americans simply showed more desire on the pitch.

Analysing the performance, the 29-year-old highlighted the gap in intensity between the two sides. "Ecuador were more aggressive and sharper than we were. That's something we need to learn from and draw the right conclusions. We weren't as direct in our play and we didn't create as many chances," the striker said. He further emphasised the need for a tactical shift in mentality: "We must defend ourselves more. If it gets nasty, then we have to be nasty too."