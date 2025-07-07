Jurgen Klopp Red Bull 2025Getty Images
Jurgen Klopp holds 10-hour long conversation with RB Leipzig coach Ole Werner to discuss playing style as Bundesliga side aim to be 'dominant and forceful'

RB Leipzig are set for major tactical changes next season following lengthy internal talks between Jurgen Klopp and new coach Ole Werner.

  • Klopp and Schafer held 10-hour meeting with Werner
  • Leipzig to adopt a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 system
  • Club targeting several signings amid expected departures
