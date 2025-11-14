Jude Bellingham looks like a World Cup bench-warmer under headstrong Thomas Tuchel: Winners and losers as Real Madrid star is made to wait for a start while Nico O'Reilly and Ezri Konsa stake claims in Serbia win

Saka became Arsenal's highest-scoring player for the England men's team last month when he netted in their rout against Wales. However, head coach Tuchel wasn't that impressed with the record.
"How many goals did he score for England? 13? One-three?" the German said with incredulity. "This has to be more. It's not enough. He needs to keep on going. I thought it's 30 at least! And then I would have said 'well it's not enough' because I'm never, never satisfied."
In fairness, this was a stance that Saka himself understood. "I 100 percent agree with him. So, yeah, let's go for more," the Arsenal winger told talkSPORT this week.
"I think just being on the pitch is enough. In the England shirt, you have players of immense quality who can create chances, who can score chances. So just being on the pitch for me I think is enough. It's up to me, the manager, the coaching staff, they create the perfect game plan for us to be ourselves, show our best qualities and express ourselves. So, yeah, it's up to me."
So how did Saka respond on the pitch? By breaking the deadlock in style, obviously. There was a hint of shin about the strike, but it doesn't matter as long as it ends up in the back of the net, and you'd hardly have believed England's No.7 had mishit it by the scything flight of the ball anyway.
In truth, only three outfield positions are locked down in Tuchel's side. Kane up front is one, Rice in midfield is another, and Saka wide right is the third.