Jude Bellingham Real Madrid 2023-24Getty Images
Why Jude Bellingham was subbed during Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final first-leg clash with Bayern Munich as Carlo Ancelotti provides update

Carlo Ancelotti has shared the reason Jude Bellingham couldn't complete Real Madrid's Champions League semi-final first leg against Bayern Munich.

  • Bellingham played 75 minutes against Bayern
  • Real Madrid drew 2-2 in Germany
  • Vinicius equaliser came after star midfielder went off
