Josh Sargent to Toronto FC: What reported $27 million move means for TFC, USMNT and MLS

After a weeks-long saga that left just about everyone a little bit worse for wear, Josh Sargent has finally landed where he wants to be as his move to Toronto FC is reportedly complete. Just as crucially, his time at Norwich City is over. It ended relatively acrimoniously, but it has now ended, which means a new chapter can begin.

Sargent's new chapter will be in MLS. Reports have indicated that the 26-year-old prioritized his young family when making the decision. There are certainly some soccer reasons, too, as the U.S. men's national team forward instantly becomes one of the marquee players in MLS. The hefty transfer fee paid for him, which could hit up to $27 million, puts him in that category.

Because of that fee and everything that went into reaching it, this move will send shockwaves on both sides of the pond. It'll have a huge impact on Toronto FC and Norwich City, of course. It'll also be life-altering for Sargent, who returns home to play soccer for the first time as a professional.

So, what does it mean for everyone involved? GOAL takes a look at the big ramifications of the big Sargent deal.