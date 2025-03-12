FBL-EUR-C1-CHELSEA-TRAININGAFP
Soham Mukherjee

Jose Mourinho 'threw acorns at Chelsea players' during training sessions despite making Cobham training ground 'no-go zone' for pranks

J. MourinhoChelseaFenerbahcePremier League

Former Chelsea star Salomon Kalou revealed Jose Mourinho "threw acorns at players" during training sessions despite making Cobham a "no comedy zone".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kalou talked up Mourinho's mischiefs at Cobham
  • Revealed the importance of pre-season under Mourinho
  • Spoke about how the Portuguese played mind games with his players
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next matches