Jose Mourinho explains his 'special contract' exit clause amid talk of Real Madrid return as Benfica boss admits he wants Alvaro Arbeloa to succeed and stay at Spanish giants
A bond that lasts forever
Having led Los Blancos during his stint between 2010 and 2013 where they amassed an unprecedented 100 points to break Barcelona’s dominance and seal the league title, Mourinho’s legacy at the Bernabeu is defined by both silverware and high-intensity drama.
With speculation now swirling that president Florentino Perez is seeking a proven winner to navigate a transitional period, the Portuguese tactician was inevitably drawn on the possibility of a second act. When questioned by the Spanish media about a potential reunion, Mourinho was characteristically candid about his enduring affection for his former employers.
"I gave Real Madrid everything I had. I did good things and bad things, but I gave absolutely everything. And it ended," he reflected. "When a professional leaves a club with that title of feelings, I believe there is a connection forever. Having left 12 years ago, I still have the same feeling whenever I meet Madridistas around the world: people have a similar feeling to mine, that I always gave everything. And in general, people have esteem for me, which is fantastic."
The truth behind the 'special' exit clause
The gossip surrounding a return to the Spanish capital was fuelled by reports that Mourinho possesses a contractual lever allowing him to walk away from the Lisbon giants with relative ease. Mourinho did not shy away from the technicalities, explaining that the provision was designed to ensure ethical flexibility following Benfica's recent election period.
"With this, I don't want to feed stories that don't exist. The only thing that exists is that I have one more year of contract with Benfica," Mourinho clarified. "It is a special contract because it was signed in an election period and both I and President Rui Costa wanted to ethically protect a hypothetical new president. And it has a clause that makes it very easy, both for me and for Benfica, to break the contract. But the only concrete thing that exists is a contract with Benfica. With Real Madrid there is zero."
Backing Arbeloa for the long haul
Despite the shadow he casts over the visiting dugout, Mourinho was quick to throw his full support behind the man presently in the hot seat: Alvaro Arbeloa. A former lieutenant under Mourinho during his tenure in Spain, Arbeloa is currently leading the team while the board evaluate long-term options. However, his former mentor hopes the job becomes permanent.
"I'll say more: I'd really like to eliminate Real Madrid, but I'd also really like Alvaro [Arbeloa] to win the league and stay at Real Madrid for many years," Mourinho stated, showcasing deep respect for the current project. "He is a coach with a lot of capacity and a man with a lot of Madridismo inside him, and with the personality to coach the club, which is not for everyone."
Heavyweights collide in Lisbon
While Mourinho admits to a lifelong bond with the Spanish giants, joking that he is "one of the few coaches who was not fired from Real Madrid", his professional commitment remains firmly with the Eagles as they look to secure a vital first-leg advantage. Just a month ago, the ex-Chelsea and Manchester United coach was the architect of a 4-2 win against the Spanish giants, with goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin chipping in with a surprising late goal as they scraped into the play-off round at the death.
As the first whistle of the knockout tie approaches, the eyes of the football world will be on the touchline. Whether this tie serves as a final goodbye to Madrid or a job interview for a sensational return remains to be seen, but with Mourinho involved, the drama is guaranteed.
