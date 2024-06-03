Jose Mourinho gives savage response to reports he wants Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala at Fenerbahce

GettyAditya GokhaleJose Mourinho gives savage response to reports he wants Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala at FenerbahceJose MourinhoPaulo DybalaRomelu LukakuFenerbahceSuper LigRoma vs JuventusRomaSerie ATransfersNew Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho has responded to rumours that he wants Romelu Lukaku and Paulo Dybala to join him at the Turkish club.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowFenerbahce linked with Dybala and LukakuMourinho responds to the rumoursDenies any chances of signing Roma duoArticle continues below