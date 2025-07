Jose Mourinho aims savage dig at Sir Jim Ratcliffe as ex-Man Utd boss insists 'a lot needs to change' at Old Trafford if 'incredible' Ruben Amorim is to succeed J. Mourinho Manchester United R. Amorim Finance Premier League Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho has fired a dig at Manchester United part owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, while coming to the defence of head coach Ruben Amorim.