Jose Mourinho REFUSES to give Alvaro Arbeloa advice as Special One prepares for Real Madrid reunion with Benfica in Champions League
Mourinho cool on relationship with Arbeloa
Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Mourinho clarified that he had not spoken with Arbeloa recently, offering the explanation that constant phone number changes make communication difficult. More significantly, he stated there was no need for a formal discussion or advice, suggesting Arbeloa is fully aware of the task at hand and the professional rivalry for this specific game.
The Special One also expressed a desire for Arbeloa to succeed in his new role as Real Madrid's head coach, but naturally, not at Benfica's expense in this decisive fixture. The Portuguese boss painted a picture of a warm personal relationship, referring to Arbeloa as one of his "boys" and a favourite player from a human perspective during their time together in Madrid. However, this personal affection does not extend to tactical collaboration before a vital European match. Mourinho underlined that while he wants Real Madrid to do well generally, for this specific encounter, his focus is solely on securing a victory.
Mourinho: 'I can't give him advice!'
In his pre-match press conference, Mourinho said: "I wish him all the best. Arbeloa can coach any club in the world. Real Madrid can be coached by any coach in the world, and I want them to do well. Imagine how well I want Real Madrid to do with Alvaro. Except tomorrow. I love Arbeloa and Real Madrid. I can’t give him advice. The important thing is that he’s happy. Being a coach is a difficult task because there are many people who criticise you and talk about you every day. They create influencers in the world of football. It’s important that he enjoys it, more than anything.
"I haven’t spoken to him. My phone number is very complicated because the only one that’s always available is the club's. And my family's. My other number changes. Some people lose my contact information, and I lose it too. There’s no need for us to call each other to wish each other luck. He already knows that."
Mourinho speaks out on manager hires
These comments follow earlier remarks where he appeared to question the trend of appointing coaches with little senior management experience to top clubs, a statement widely interpreted by the media as a dig at the recently appointed Arbeloa. Mourinho said: "For me, it is just a surprise when coaches with no history, coaches without a body of work, have the opportunity to manage the most important clubs in the world. This, for me, is the real surprise. When AC Milan hire Max (Allegri), or when Juventus hire Luciano (Spalletti) or when AS Roma hire (Gian Piero) Gasperini, it is never a surprise to me, because we’re talking about great coaches. The surprise is when people, who have done nothing, takes the jobs of the bigger teams, and with more responsibility. That is the situation."
Champions League showdown awaits
Wednesday night's match holds significant implications for both clubs. Real Madrid can seal their spot in the last 16 with a victory, while Benfica must win and hope other results go their way to advance to the play-off round. Mourinho described the situation for his team as "kill or be killed," indicating a highly motivated approach. This backdrop of high stakes and personal history sets the stage for a compelling reunion.
