Why José Mourinho has major beef with referee Anthony Taylor as new Real Madrid boss opens up on the one game he wants replayed

Mourinho - who has won major honours in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain - is hoping to get Madrid back on the trophy trail. He captured the Liga title and Copa del Rey with them during his first stint at the Bernabeu helm between 2010 and 2013.

Said triumphs hold special memories, but asked to pick out the achievement that has made him most proud over the course of a 26-year career in the dugout, Mourinho said: “I did a few! When we won the Conference League in Roma, that city went mad.

“I believe that we did to that city what Champions League winners cannot do in other cities. Roma is a city where people are really, really, really in love with that club. A giant club with incredible passion. Absolutely incredible.

“Of course, when we won the Conference League it was the first season of the Conference League, I don't think Europe was giving [recognition] to the Conference League what it is giving now. When we arrived in Rome and we went for the parade around the Colosseum, Circus Maximus, you realise what you gave to those people.”