Jose Mourinho takes blame for Real Madrid tactical disaster before subs spark stunning seven-minute comeback at Roma

Madrid looked destined for defeat after falling 3-1 behind against Gian Piero Gasperini's resilient side. However, a rapid seven-minute blitz completely flipped the European encounter on its head.

Mourinho turned to his bench near the hour mark, introducing Endrick and Arda Guler, followed later by Carlos Espi and Bernardo Silva. The sweeping changes instantly revitalised the Spanish giants.

Endrick and Espi both found the net to wipe out Roma's advantage. Former Giallorossi defender Antonio Rudiger then completed the stunning revival in the 90th minute, heading home from Guler's second assist of the evening to secure all three points in the league phase.



