'He’s on a stratospheric level!' - Jose Mourinho blown away by Kylian Mbappe's early Real Madrid return

Speaking in an interview with Spanish show El Chiringuito, Mourinho was full of enthusiasm when describing the 27-year-old's extraordinary quality during training sessions.

"Mbappe is incredible," Mourinho stated. "He sometimes makes me laugh in training, because he is too good. He is on a stratospheric level."

The Portuguese tactician was particularly keen to praise Mbappe's professional attitude and willingness to cut his post-season holiday short, saying: "It’s this commitment that I want. A guy who could have resumed training on August 14 and who presented himself on the 12th. That already tells me a lot."