'Very, very, very good players' - Jose Mourinho hails Real Madrid stars as Kylian Mbappe shines in Schalke victory

Following the match, Mourinho expressed satisfaction with his squad's growth and the integration of new arrivals. Cucurella and Diomande were both handed their debuts on the hour mark.

"At this moment, it’s difficult to talk individually because we are growing as a team," Mourinho told Realmadrid TV. "Here, we only have good players, very good players, and very, very, very good players. From the combination of the work of these players, we have to create a very, very good team. That’s what we’re trying to do, and I think we’re taking the right steps to achieve it.

"I’m also very happy with those who arrived last. It’s not easy to jump straight into high-intensity training like what we are doing. It’s not easy for them to have double sessions in the morning and afternoon, because they train in the morning with the group and in the afternoon with the small group that joined now. With incredible heat. The 5 p.m. training session is really tough, and they arrived with a top mentality."