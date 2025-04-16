'I don't trust you' - Jose Mourinho explains his rough treatment of Samuel Eto'o ahead of showdown with Chelsea in 2010 that left ex-Inter striker pleading with Portuguese manager
Jose Mourinho has revealed he and Samuel Eto'o "fought every day" before a crucial match in Inter's 2010 Champions League triumph.
- Mourinho explained clashes with Eto'o before last 16
- Says he fought with striker "every day"
- He recalls telling Eto'o "I don't trust you"