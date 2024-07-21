Ousmane Dembele of France reactsGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

Jorge Sampaoli issues apology after saying France and PSG star Ousmane Dembele 'plays like an autistic' in bizarre rant

Ousmane DembeleJorge SampaoliParis Saint-GermainFranceLigue 1

Former Sevilla and Argentina manager Jorge Sampaoli has issued a public apology for controversial comments aimed at Ousmane Dembele.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Sampaoli apologises for autistic comment
  • Slammed France and Dembele's performance at the Euros
  • France were knocked out at semi-final stage
Article continues below