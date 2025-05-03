Jorge Jesus leaves Al-Hilal after falling six points behind leaders Al-Ittihad in Saudi Pro League title race, although they still lead Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr
Jorge Jesus has parted ways with Al-Hilal after the Saudi Pro League giants fell six points behind league leaders Al-Ittihad.
- Jesus left Al-Hilal on mutual terms
- Fell six points behind Al-Ittihad in the title race
- 70-year-old manager linked with a move to Brazil national team