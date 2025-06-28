John Textor confirms plans to buy new UK club after Crystal Palace sale and announces he's quitting Lyon amid fan protest against American investor Crystal Palace Lyon Ligue 1 Premier League

American businessman John Textor has confirmed that he is planning to buy a new club in the UK after the sale of Crystal Palace. Textor also revealed that he would no longer be associated with the day-to-day running of Lyon after the club's relegation from Ligue 1.