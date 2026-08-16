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John Stones marks Inter debut with stunning goal as former Manchester City star targets Champions League glory
A dream debut in Bari
Stones has officially arrived in Italian football, and he did so with the kind of clinical efficiency usually reserved for the elite strikers he is paid to stop. Making his first appearance for Inter in a pre-season friendly against Real Betis, the England international required only a matter of minutes to etch his name onto the scoresheet. Entering the fray with just twenty minutes remaining on the clock, Stones showcased the technical grace.
The decisive moment arrived late in the game when Stones ventured forward for a set-piece. Showing the predatory instincts of a seasoned number nine, he rose to meet a delivered ball and executed a superb right-footed flick toward the far post. It was a finish described by onlookers as "Lautaro-esque" in its execution and timing, securing a 1-0 victory for the Italian giants.
- AFP
Chasing European glory in Milan
Stones expressed his delight at the immediate impact he made in the iconic black and blue stripes. The Englishman is determined to bring the biggest prize in European club football to the San Siro, having previously tasted success in the competition with Man City.
Reflecting on his new journey, Stones provided a heartfelt reaction to his debut performance and the weight of the jersey he now wears. The former Everton man said: "The Inter shirt is one of the most beautiful in football history: you can feel the club's greatness everywhere, I am proud to be part of this special team. We want to write new pages in history. Serie A is tough, there are many teams who will fight for the Champions League spots. I've stepped out of my comfort zone, I want to bring the Champions League to the fans."
Reunited with familiar faces
A key factor in Stones’ transition to life in Italy will be the presence of several familiar faces within the Inter dressing room. The 32-year-old is reuniting with Manuel Akanji, his former defensive partner at Man City. The duo famously shared the pitch when City defeated Inter in the 2023 Champions League final in Istanbul, but they are now tasked with forming an unbreakable wall for the very club they once denied.
Stones spoke warmly of his partner, highlighting the mutual respect that exists between the two world-class defenders. "Manuel is a fantastic and genuine person. A world-class player, I'm happy to be reunited with him," Stones noted.
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Adapting to the Italian style
The move represents a significant tactical shift for Stones, who spent nearly a decade perfecting the "Stonesy" role as a hybrid defender-midfielder in Manchester. Now, he faces the challenge of adapting to a Serie A environment that prides itself on tactical discipline and diverse defensive structures. "I'm excited for this challenge and I want to learn a new style of play that I'm not used to," Stones concluded.
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