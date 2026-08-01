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John Stones will 'raise the bar' with his 'charisma' as Inter boss hails new signing ahead of showdown with Man City
Chivu welcomes Stones arrival
Inter head coach Chivu has welcomed the arrival of Stones ahead of his side’s clash with Man City in Hong Kong this Saturday. The Romanian coach stressed that although his squad has not yet reached 100 per cent physical fitness during pre-season, Stones brings a vital boost in leadership. The fixture will serve as an essential match-fitness test for the squad before they return to Italy for their remaining pre-season schedule.
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Inter boss praises defender
Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Chivu openly expressed his delight at securing the England defender. He stated: "I'm happy with his arrival; he is important to us for many reasons - for his quality, his personality, and his charisma. He raises the level of our defence.
"Right now, we're enjoying who we have here, waiting for those returning from post-World Cup holidays, and then we still have a month left in the transfer window. The squad is competitive, but you always need key players who can make you take that quality leap and allow you to stay aligned with this club's ambitions."
Regarding the test against Enzo Maresca's side and the club's transfer approach, the manager added: "It's special to face a great team like City. Obviously, we're not at 100% physically, but we'll do our best. The squad is competitive, but there's always a need for important players. Stones raises the bar. We are keeping an eye out for opportunities."
Nerazzurri target further depth
Stones' arrival will not mark the end of Inter's summer business, with the club actively seeking additions to strengthen the right-wing position.
Chivu called for calm while reiterating the team's commitment to elevating the squad's overall standard: "Patience is needed, the market is still long. We are all good at understanding what's missing right now, especially regarding squad depth.
"I have always asked to raise the bar and bring in important players who want to be part of this wonderful group. We are paying attention to opportunities to raise the level that these lads have maintained for many years."
- Jan Huebner
Inter prepare for opener
The friendly against City serves as a vital benchmark for Chivu to evaluate his side's physical condition and tactical setup before returning to Italy. Integrating Stones into the defensive line will remain a primary focus throughout the remainder of pre-season to establish strong on-pitch chemistry. Inter will officially kick off their 2026-27 Serie A campaign with a home fixture against Monza on August 22.
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