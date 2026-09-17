Huge England Blow! John Stones Sidelined for Inter Milan and Nations League Clash with Injury

Stones is set for a spell on the sidelines after his new club, Inter Milan, confirmed the defender has suffered a strain to his left thigh. The injury occurred during Inter's recent 5-3 victory over Udinese on Monday, a match that marked the 32-year-old's first start for the Serie A giants since his high-profile move from Manchester City in July.

Medical assessments following the match have delivered a bleak prognosis for both club and country. The former Manchester City star is expected to be out of action for a minimum of three-and-a-half weeks, though there are growing fears within the Inter medical department that the layoff could extend to a full month.